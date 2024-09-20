GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What was the need to disrespect 82-year-old leader: Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said today's politics is full of poison and the Prime Minister should have set a different example, keeping the dignity of his post in mind.

Updated - September 20, 2024 03:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday (September 20, 2024) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of disrespecting Mallikarjun Kharge by not replying to the Congress president's letter and said it is unfortunate that leaders in the highest positions have rejected great traditions of democracy.

The Congress general secretary said today's politics is full of poison and the Prime Minister should have set a different example, keeping the dignity of his post in mind.

On Tuesday (September 17, 2024), Mr. Kharge had written a letter to the Prime Minister and raised the issue of "extremely objectionable" and violent statements by the ruling alliance members targeting Rahul Gandhi, urging him to discipline his leaders.

Shiv Sena MLA booked for announcing ₹11 lakh reward to chop off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue

In response to Mr. Kharge's letter to PM Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda wrote to the Congress president and cited his party's own litany of complaints against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and other Congress members for their choice of words against the Prime Minister.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said that in view of the unrestrained and violent statements of some BJP leaders and Ministers, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to the PM, concerned about the safety of the life of Rahul Gandhi.

"If the Prime Minister had faith in democratic values, balanced dialogue and respect for elders, he would have himself replied to this letter. Instead, he got a low-level and aggressive reply written by Nadda ji and sent it," she said.

“What was the need to disrespect an 82-year-old senior public leader,” Priyanka Gandhi asked. "The tradition and culture of democracy is to ask questions and have a dialogue. Even in religion, no one is above values such as dignity and etiquette," she said.

"Today's politics is full of poison, the Prime Minister should have set a different example, keeping the dignity of his post in mind," Priyanka Gandhi said.

“If the PM had respectfully replied to the letter of a senior politician, his image and dignity would have increased in the eyes of the public. It is unfortunate that our leaders in the highest positions in the government have rejected these great traditions," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Congress on Thursday (September 19, 2024) had said PM Modi must rise above "petty politics" and condemn the actions of the ruling alliance leaders, who targeted Leader of the Opposition.

The Opposition party had asserted that the whole world is watching how the ruling BJP is "putting the life of the Leader of the Opposition in danger". The assertion came in a letter by AICC general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh to Mr. Nadda in response to the BJP chief's letter to Mr. Kharge earlier.

The Opposition party has slammed as "intemperate" and "juvenile" Mr. Nadda's reply to Mr. Kharge on his letter to Prime Minister Modi flagging "threats" aimed at Mr. Gandhi.

Published - September 20, 2024 02:59 pm IST

