Balance in zero balance accounts crosses ₹1 trillion mark

The cumulative account balance in zero-balance bank accounts opened under the PM's Jan Dhan Yojana scheme crossed the Rs. 1 trillion mark on July 3. The average balance in each account now stands at Rs 2,782. However, as of December 2018, 23% of accounts were inoperative.

Rapid Climb

The number of accounts and the average account balance have steadily increased. Just after demonetisation, there was a surge in the average accounts balance. It rose from Rs 1,760 in September 2016 to Rs 2,711 in December 2016. The highest average account balance of Rs 2,787 was recorded in July 2019.

The growth in number of accounts and the average account balance

Where the accounts are

Six out of 10 Jan Dhan accounts are in the rural areas and close to three-fourth of them are with public sector banks. Almost 24% of Jan Dhan accounts are with regional rural banks. Only 3.4% of these accounts are with private sector banks.

Bank-wise split

Region-wise split

State of accounts

Gujarat topped the list of States with the highest percentage of inoperative accounts, with Jammu and Kashmir standing second. In Gujarat over 50 lakh Jan Dhan accounts out of the total 1.2 crore accounts were inoperative. Among the big States, West Bengal had the least share of inoperative accounts.

Gujarat 40%, Rajasthan 31%, Uttar Pradesh 31%, Telangana 30%, J&K 37% of inoperative accounts

Measure of usage

While the country has made big strides in providing institutional access to the unbanked, a large share of people are not making use of the banking facilities, according to the Global Financial Index put out by the World Bank 2017.