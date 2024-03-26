  • As per the Election Commission of India, the DEMP is to be prepared at least six months before the tentative poll day. However, many things become clearer as the election is notified, so it becomes necessary to revise/update the plan occasionally.
  • Executing the DEMP requires a collaborative effort involving election officials, administrative authorities, law enforcement agencies etc. Regular interactions with political parties and media are also planned to brief them on electoral rules.
  • Material management is a crucial component of the DEMP involving procuring 61 essential items, including indelible ink, seals, stamps, stationary and statutory forms. These items are categorised based on the level at which they are to be procured (State/U.T. or district level), with timelines ranging from two-to-three weeks to four months before the election.