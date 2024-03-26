March 26, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

The conduct of elections has become increasingly complex and multifaceted, requiring meticulous planning and execution to ensure a free, fair, and inclusive electoral process. A cornerstone of this planning process is the District Election Management Plan (DEMP), a comprehensive document that uses statistics and analysis to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.

When is the DEMP prepared?

As per the Election Commission of India, the DEMP is to be prepared at least six months before the tentative poll day. However, many things become clearer as the election is notified, so it becomes necessary to revise/update the plan occasionally. Executing the DEMP requires a collaborative effort involving election officials, administrative authorities, law enforcement agencies etc. Regular interactions with political parties and media are also planned to brief them on electoral rules.

What are the elements of DEMP?

The plan starts with a district profile that serves as the foundation of the electoral strategy. This includes a political map outlining constituencies, key demographic and infrastructure statistics, a brief on the district’s administrative setup and socio-economic features.

The plan encompasses detailed strategies for improving the availability and accessibility of polling stations, ensuring that all stations have essential facilities like ramps, electricity, lighting, drinking water, toilets, and internet connectivity. Special attention is given to voters with disabilities (PwD) and senior citizens through help desks, 24/7 control rooms, home voting options, and advanced postal ballot voting for essential service personnel. Another critical component of the DEMP is the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) plan, which focuses on increasing electoral participation. It involves analysing voter turnout data to identify polling stations with below-average or significantly low turnout and tailoring activities to address these issues. Activities under the SVEEP plan include the use of social media, engagement with various community and youth organisations, and organising events leading up to the poll day to increase awareness and participation.

Additionally, DEMP outlines a comprehensive strategy for the planning, training, welfare, and deployment of election personnel. It highlights the importance of creating a poll personnel database, categorising available personnel by cadre and group while assessing their requirement and strategies to address gaps in personnel needs across various election roles. The force deployment plan requires detailed planning in coordination with the district police, including vulnerability mapping of polling stations based on past disturbances and voter turnout. The plan also includes training district-level teams to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and providing a training program for all election personnel to ensure they have the necessary skills and knowledge.

What about EVMs?

Material management is a crucial component of the DEMP involving procuring 61 essential items, including indelible ink, seals, stamps, stationary and statutory forms. These items are categorised based on the level at which they are to be procured (State/U.T. or district level), with timelines ranging from two-to-three weeks to four months before the election. Similarly, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) management is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the electoral process, with plans necessary for secure storage and availability of EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), including plans for their transportation and maintenance.

The DEMP enhances the voting experience by making it more organised and accessible for everyone. Beyond elections, its approach of meticulous planning, collaboration and transparency offers lessons for broader governance. It emphasises the importance of advanced planning, data-driven decisions, and stakeholder collaboration to tackle challenges effectively.

Ravi Mittal is District Collector, Jashpur, Chhattisgarh. Rajat Bansal is an IAS officer serving in Chhattisgarh.

