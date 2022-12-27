What is the CAG audit report on Assam’s NRC?

December 27, 2022 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST

The story so far:

A recent Comptroller and Auditor-General of India (CAG) report on the update exercise of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam has flagged serious irregularities, including “haphazard development” of software for the exercise, making it prone to data tampering, and flagged undue profits worth crores amassed by the system integrator (SI) by violating the Minimum Wages Act. The auditor flagged concerns in a compliance report of ‘logistical arrangements for NRC update project in Assam’ tabled in the Assam Assembly on December 24.

What is the NRC exercise?

An NRC was first created in 1951 in Assam to identify those born in India and migrants from erstwhile East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. In 2013, the Supreme Court issued directions to the Centre and State to initiate an exercise in Assam to update the 1951 register. The order was based on a petition filed by an NGO named Assam Public Works. The first draft was released in 2018. The final list, published in 2019, included those who could establish their Indian citizenship by being residents or descendants of people living in Assam before March 25, 1971 — the cut-off date for deportation of foreigners as per the Assam Accord of August 1985. As many as 19.06 lakh people out of 3.3 crore applicants were excluded due to a lack of adequate documents to prove their citizenship. Several parties dismissed the final list as “faulty”. Three years later, the process is on pause as the Registrar General of India (RGI) is yet to notify the final list.

What are the CAG’s concerns?

At the time, the process to update the NRC was started in December 2014 with a deadline for completion in February 2015 and the project cost was pegged at ₹288.18 crore. There was, however, a five-fold increase in the cost by March 2022 due to additional time to complete it and changes in the update software. “The final draft of the document was, however, published in August 2019 and the project cost escalated to Rs 1,602.66 crore (expenditure of Rs 1,579.78 crore was reported),” mentioned the report. It said that a test check of records revealed irregularities in the utilisation of funds including “excess and inadmissible payment to vendors”.

As for irregularities, the CAG found that the amount of wages paid to the outsourced staff was 45.59%-64.27% less than what was approved by the NRC coordination committee. It was this difference in wages that allowed the undue benefit of ₹155.83 crore to the system integrator beyond the 10% “reasonable profit margin”, the CAG said. Information technology firm Wipro Limited was entrusted with one of the prime software installation companies by the NRC Directorate.

The CAG noted that secure and reliable software was required for the SC-directed exercise, but as many as 215 software utilities were added to the core software. The report said this was done without following the due process of software development and vendor selection via tendering. The CAG stated that the intended objective of preparing a valid and error-free NRC was not met despite incurring excess expenditure.

What has the CAG recommended?

The country’s top auditor sought penal measures against Wipro Limited for violating the provisions of the Minimum Wages Act and for paying data operators less than minimum wages. Secondly, the report recommended action against the State Coordinator of National Registration (SCNR) for “excess, irregular and inadmissible payments”. The CAG also recommended fixing accountability of the SCNR as the principal employer for “not ensuring compliance with the Minimum Wage Act”.