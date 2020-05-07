Watch | What is styrene gas?

The styrene gas that leaked from LG Polymers which has killed many and created panic in several areas of Visakhapatnam leading to fleeing of homes in the vicinity of the plant is a poisonous, inflammable gas used in plastic engineering industry, and could have triggered a series of explosions, according to experts.

Early morning leakage from LG Polymers, which manufactures general purpose polystyrene, high impact polystyrene and coloured polystyrene caused panic in several areas of the city.