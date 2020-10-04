Watch | Explained: What is Anti-defection Law?

04 October 2020 11:09 IST

An explainer video on the anti-defection law contained in the 10th Schedule of the Constitution

The anti-defection law was passed in 1985 through the 52nd Amendment to the Constitution. The law that was contained in the 10th Schedule of the Constitution came into effect on March 1, 1985. It was formulated to bring in stability in the Indian political system.

Even though the law has been able to curb the evil of defections to a great extent, the recent incidents in the Indian political scene underline the need for a review in order to tighten all the loopholes.

