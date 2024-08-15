“At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. It is fitting that at this solemn moment we take the pledge of dedication to the service of India and her people and to the still larger cause of humanity,” said Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on August 15, 1947 to the Constituent Assembly, as India celebrated its first Independence Day (I-Day).

In his first speech as the newly sworn-in Prime Minister of India, Mr. Nehru promised to end poverty, ignorance, disease, to a build a “prosperous, democratic and progressive nation” and “to create social, economic and political institutions which will ensure justice and fullness of life to every man and woman.” Since then, his successors have made promises for building out their vision for India in their five-year terms.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru: (1952,1957, 1962)

After the first general elections held in 1951, Mr. Nehru was re-elected as the PM for a second term. Kicking off his term, he vowed to “uplift the poor, down-trodden suffering millions,” in his 20-minute Independence Day address in 1952. Talking of food shortages in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal, Madras, Mysore, Rajasthan and Saurashtra, he shared the onus between citizens as well as his government to help them “stand on their feet.”

In his third term, he promised to “emancipate our people economically.” Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in 1957, he assured that India would “remain in peace and friendship with Pakistan” but would “defend its rights with all our strength and cool minds.” He also declared India’s neutral stance in the Cold War, saying, “We want to shake the hand of friendship of all countries.”

Five years later, in his fourth and last term, Mr. Nehru urged citizens to remain united amid border troubles. He also set the aim of closing the wealth gap between the rich and poor and making a socialist society in which the caste system does not count.

Lal Bahudar Shastri: 1965

During Pakistan’s invasion of Kashmir, then-PM Lal Bahudar Shastri assured citizens that “Pakistan would not be allowed to annex any part of Kashmir,” while addressing the nation from the Red Fort in 1965. Demanding that Pakistan withdraw from Kutch, he ruled out any talks with it amidst a raid of Kashmir by Pakistani militants. Regarding the Vietnam war, he said that India sought a peaceful settlement and condemned China’s stance against it.

He vowed to reduce dependency on the import of machinery, saying that India would produce machinery for cement factories, textile mills, steel plants and fertilizer factories. Unveiling the Fourth (five-year) plan worth Rs 21,500 crores, he said his government was tasked with finding the resources to fund it without resorting to deficit financing to meet the needs of the people. Seeking to increase rice and wheat production in India, he promised that the Fourth plan will invest the highest in agriculture. He announced his government’s decision to gradually take over procurement and distribution of foodgrains. He also set the aim of expanding agriculture and industrial production to the level that India was no longer dependent on imports.

Indira Gandhi: 1967, 1971, 1980

In her maiden term as PM, Indira Gandhi rolled out the three-language formula (regional, national and international language) in India’s education system while addressing the nation in 1967. She also urged people to curb the purchase of consumer goods to tackle rising prices.

In 1971, amidst the Bangladesh Liberation war, Ms. Gandhi asserted her support for the 7.5 million incoming refugees, stating that they were “partners in the world-wide struggle for freedom and justice.” Pledging support to Bangladesh’s freedom, she quoted her father as saying, “when freedom was threatened, India would not remain neutral.” She assured that property rights of Indians would not be snatched, stating that her government was ‘taking away a part of the wealth of those who had amassed big properties” to ensure equitable distribution of wealth. Cautioning people to not depend on the Government to solve all problems, she called for self-help in dealing issues like price rise.

Winning back the mandate in 1980, Ms. Gandhi condemned the Moradabad carnage, assuring severe punishment to those responsible. Treading a careful line on the Assam agitation, she said that while she sympathised with legitimate concerns, the agitators had “no right to hold the country to ransom.” She also vowed to root out corruption, stressing the need for a clean and efficient administration. Passing the onus to manufacturers for increasing production and to citizens for curtailing consumption of non-essential items, she urged all sectors to cooperate with the Government.

Morarji Desai: 1977

Creating history by becoming the first non-Congress Prime Minister, Mr. Morarji Desai, in his maiden I-day address in 1977, pledged to eradicate untouchability in five years and create a climate of equality. He also vowed to stabilise the prices, step up production, increase employment and pay greater attention to rural development to make the country self-reliant within ten years.

Charan Singh: 1979

Mr. Charan Singh— the Prime minister with one of the shortest terms (23 days) — warned Pakistan that “India would reconsider its nuclear options” in his only I-day speech. In his 20-minute speech in 1979, he estimated that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons plans posed “a threat to India’s peace and security,” but ruled out any major shift in foreign policy by his government. Like Indira Gandhi, he too vowed to eradicate corruption and announced a scheme to encourage production by cottage and small-scale industries. Focusing on his community – farmers – he said his government would work to get remunerative prices for their crops.

Rajiv Gandhi: 1985

Winning the biggest mandate in India’s electoral history in 1985, Mr. Rajiv Gandhi announced another triumph in his maiden I-day address – the signing of the Assam Accords to solve the ‘foreigner issue’ in the area. He also recalled the signing of the Rajiv-Longowal Accord which assuaged a riot-stricken Punjab, hoping that the two States would now move towards peace. He promised a Lok Pal Bill to scrutinize corruption in government officials and hoped that the Sri Lankan government would resolve its issues with the Tamil organisations there.

Urging Pakistan to reconsider its nuclear programme to maintain peace in the sub-continent, he also stressed India’s continued commitment to the non-aligned policy. He also promised that the Seventh (five-year) plan would modify welfare schemes to uplift women, Harijans, minorities and promote the use of modern technology and make India self-reliant.

V.P. Singh: 1990

Declaring the nineties as the ‘Kisan decade’, then-PM V.P. Singh said that agriculture was “India’s first industry,” in his I-day speech in 1990. Listing disappointments plaguing his government, he said no solution had risen to the Ram Janmabhoomi/Babri Masjid conundrum, the price rise had him ‘worried’ and that peace was yet to come the rising insurgency in Punjab. Suggesting “building a human wall on the border” with Pakistan, Mr. Singh admitted that citizens would have to rise up voluntarily without remuneration to fight for India’s “second freedom struggle” if need be.

He also backed his government’s decision to implement 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes in government institutions and jobs and also questioned if 40% seats in legislatures must be reserved for the poor. In the wake of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from J&K, he admitted, “If we have made mistakes in Kashmir, we are prepared to correct them.” He also announced the formulation of a national agriculture policy to infuse capital into agriculture.

P.V. Narasimha Rao: 1991

In a sombre 30-minute speech, Mr. P.V. Narasimha Rao, the first non-Gandhi Congress Prime Minister to serve a full term, urged farmers to be part of India’s export drive to earn much-needed foreign currency in his maiden I-day speech in 1991. Faced with an economic crisis due to India’s excessive reliance on imports, he urged non-resident Indians (NRIs) to invest in India, promising incentives for it. Pledging to hold elections in Punjab, he warned the State’s denizens to not “use the electoral platform to preach secession.” Amid the rising clamour for the Ram Temple, he promised protection to all minorities and conferment of statutory status on the Minorities Commission.

He also outlined the key economic policy measures undertaken by his government to arrest India’s economic slide, just as India was poised to renege on its repayments. Talking about the social strife due to terrorism and secessionism in Punjab and Kashmir, he invited peace talks with agitating parties. Reiterating the bilateral nature of the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, he rebuffed any ‘international mediation’ on it, urging Pakistan to stop encouraging terrorist violence in India.

On the Mandal recommendations on reservations, he said he “would like this matter resolved on the basis of national consensus.” Stressing the need to augment productivity, he highlighted rapid industrialisation to solve the country’s poverty and employment issue. He also promised drinking water to 80,000 villages in the first phase of the government’s scheme, named after late PM Rajiv Gandhi, and pledged to carry out the deceased leader’s agenda.

H. D. Deve Gowda: 1996

Refusing to use an umbrella to shelter from the rain, then-PM H.D. Deve Gowda in 1996 reassured a strife-torn Kashmir and asserted that India would preserve its territorial integrity. Announcing the formation of a new state – Uttarakhand, he also said that all defence programmes in manufacturing tanks, combat aircraft and missiles like Agni and Prithvi would continue within the existing framework. He also explained why his government would not subscribe to the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

Turning to domestic issues, he said that his government would extend the Public Distribution System (PDS) in a phased manner to provide 10 kg rice and wheat every month to poor families at half the price. Promising a national policy on water sharing and management, he urged States to “resolve these issues via negotiations in the nation’s best interest.”

I.K. Gujral: 1997

Echoing several of his predecessors, Mr. I.K, Gujral, who took over the mantle from Mr. Gowda in 1997, called for a satyagraha against corruption prevalent at all levels from high-power government offices to municipal council offices. He announced the Lok Pal Bill’s tabling in Parliament and a new Right to Information regime to lend transparency in administration.

Promising women their rightful place in the country’s politics, he announced financial help to below-poverty line families to send girl children to school. He also promised to revamp public sector units and eradicate poverty. Expressing pride in the ‘Gujral doctrine,’ he affirmed that India would not sign the CTBT until the nuclear weapon States destroy their stockpiles while assuring the military of access to any technology or weapons system necessary. He also announced a ceasefire agreed upon after thirty years of militancy in Nagaland. He offered a number of concessions to the neighbouring countries to aid their economic prosperity, but affirmed that there would be no compromise on territorial integrity.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: 1998

In the wake of the Pokhran-II nuclear tests, the first BJP Prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee reaffirmed India’s policy of peace with its neighbours in his first I-day speech in 1998. Committing his government to a politics of consensus, he lauded the signing of the Cauvery accord. Like his predecessors, he offered to hold friendly talks with China and Pakistan and assured full security to minorities – distancing himself from communal calls within the Sangh Parivar and highlighted how the PM had been put under the purview of the Lok Pal.

In his address, he also announced a slew of government schemes – extension of crop insurance to more States and commodities, doubling funds allotted to Orissa’s Bolangir and Kalahandi districts under the self-employment scheme, a special cell in PM office to check corruption, a task force to provide job opportunities to 100 million people in ten years, a Rs. 550-crore fund for the education of girls, two new insurance schemes and a youth job scheme. Apart from schemes, he also re-iterated India’s moratorium on nuclear tests and announced the launch of a new satellite, INSAT-3B.

Manmohan Singh: 2004, 2009

“I am not here to make any promises, but have promises to keep,” declared then-PM Dr. Manmohan Singh in 2004 – a deviation from his predecessors. He stated that the implementing of State policies and programmes was his government’s biggest task and echoed similar sentiments as his predecessors about talks with J&K agitators and Pakistan.

Five years later, after being re-elected after a full term (a first since Mr. Nehru), Dr. Singh announced the postponement of the date for repayment of bank loans for farmers, in his I-Day address in 2009. He also highlighted the expansion of the allocation to special welfare schemes towards the development of minorities and promised to restore the growth rate to 9% of the GDP.

Narendra Modi: 2014, 2019, 2024

Kickstarting his first term in 2014, India’s current Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to take the nation towards faster, more inclusive and sustainable growth, in his maiden I-Day speech. He also announced the replacement of the Planning Commission with the NITI Aayog to give States bigger role in policy-making and the PM Jan Dhan Yojana, and promised to make India a manufacturing hub.

After being re-elected with an absolute majority in 2019, Mr. Modi announced the appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to co-ordinate with all three military services and the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide tapped water to all. He announced the ban on single-use plastics, appealed to farmers to avoid the use of chemical-based fertilizers and urged youngsters to travel to at least 15 destinations within India in the next year to boost tourism. He promised a strong economy by earmarking funds of ₹100 lakh crores for the next five years for investment in infrastructure. Mentioning the revocation of Article 370, he said that it was to ensure justice and development to backward sections of society and migrants in J&K.

In his 11th I-Day speech today (August 15, 2024), Mr. Modi pushed for implementing a Uniform Civil Code, dubbing it a “secular civil code.” Raising concerns for minorities in Bangladesh, he asserted India’s commitment to peace and development in its neighbour country. He also urged all parties to “reflect on simultaneous polls for Parliament and State assemblies” and hoped that at least one lakh young people unconnected to political families will enter the field at all levels from Panchayat to the Parliament. In his 98-minute speech (the longest till date), he promised to increase the number of medical education seats by 75,000 and boost semiconductor chip manufacturing in India.

(Inputs from The Hindu Archives)

