What has Centre done for stability in South Asia, asks Manish Tewari

Noting that many countries in India’s neighbourhood have been hit by political instability in the past three to four years, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) asked the Narendra Modi government to specify what steps it has taken to maintain political stability in the region.

Raising the turmoil in Bangladesh during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Tewari said India has had a “special relationship” with the nation and had played a special role in its creation in 1971 due to which the geographical map of South Asia changed for a second time after 1947.

“The situation prevailing in Bangladesh is very sensitive and concerning. In January 2024, the Awami League formed the government under Sheikh Hasina for the fourth time in a row and within six months of that, a situation arose, a movement arose due to which Sheikh Hasina had to resign and even leave the country,” he said.

“I want to bring to notice that not just in Bangladesh, in the last three-four years there are many countries in South Asia that have been hit by political instability, be it Myanmar, Sri Lanka or Maldives. Even in Pakistan, the hold of the military is increasing on the civilian government,” Mr. Tewari said.

The Congress MP added that China’s interference in the western Indian Ocean has increased. “India is the most prominent country in South Asia. If there is instability in South Asia, it directly impacts India in a big way. I want to know from the government... what are the steps the government has taken in the last few years to maintain political stability in South Asia?” he said.

