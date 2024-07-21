What are the rules for IAS probationers? | Explained

The story so far: On July 19, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said it has registered a criminal case against Puja Khedkar, a 2022 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer on probation, and issued a show cause notice cancelling her candidature from the Civil Services Examination-2022. It said she had fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the examination rules by faking her identity by changing her name, her father’s and mother’s name, photograph and signature, email ID, mobile number and address.

How did things come to a head?

Earlier in July, Ms. Khedkar was transferred from Pune to Washim in Maharashtra following complaints of misuse of power by a senior officer. Ms. Khedkar, posted as Assistant Collector in Pune, allegedly demanded special privileges such as a separate office, house, car, and staff which she was not entitled to. Soon it transpired that the trainee officer, daughter of a retired bureaucrat who also contested the 2024 parliamentary elections from Ahmednagar, allegedly submitted fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam. Following the controversy, on July 11, the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) constituted a single-member committee, chaired by a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary, to verify the candidature claims and other details of Ms. Khedkar. The committee will submit its report within two weeks. In an order in 2023, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) said though Ms. Khedkar had successfully cleared the examinations, she skipped six medical examinations to prove her disability before a medical board at AIIMS, Delhi, adding that “her candidature is liable to be cancelled.”

The CAT order was in response to a petition filed by Ms. Khedkar in 2021 seeking relaxation of the number of attempts by Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). Despite the ruling, she was inducted in the services after she reappeared for the exams in 2022 and with a rank of 821 got PwBD reservation benefits under a different category — “visually impaired and hearing loss.” In the previous instance, she had applied under the “visual impairment and mental illness” category. Significantly, the DOPT was a respondent in the 2021 petition. By forging her identity, name etc., Ms. Khedkar appeared for the civil services examination 12 times. General category candidates are allowed six attempts till they attain 32 years of age. Those availing OBC and PwBD reservation are allowed nine attempts till the age of 35 and 42 years respectively. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) are allowed unlimited attempts till 37 years of age.

How are documents scrutinised?

The UPSC conducts examinations and interviews on behalf of the Union Government after which candidates are recommended for appointment by the commission to various Services. At the examination stage, candidates have to submit documents supporting their claims for reservation under various categories — SC, ST, OBCs, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and PwBD. The first phase of scrutiny is done by the UPSC, which only goes by the documents submitted by the candidates. After the personal interview, all candidates are sent for a medical check-up at government hospitals endorsed by the commission. PwBD candidates have to appear before a medical board at AIIMS, Delhi to determine the level of disability. The files are then sent to the DOPT, which accords the Service after accommodating various quotas.

What is the probation period?

The probation period typically lasts two years, but it may be extended for a maximum of four years if the candidate needs improvement or has been unable to clear the examinations at the training academy. According to DOPT, “A person is appointed on probation in order to assess his suitability for absorption in the Service to which he has been appointed. Probation should not, therefore, be treated as a mere formality.”

What disciplinary action can be taken?

A probationer is discharged from service. The discharge can be on account of failure to clear the examinations at the training academy or “if the Central Government is satisfied that the probationer was ineligible for recruitment to the Service or is unsuitable for being a member of the Service.” The discharge can also be ordered if in the opinion of the Central Government he/she has wilfully neglected his probationary studies or duties or is found lacking in qualities of mind and character needed for the Service.