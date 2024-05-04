  • In a recent ruling, the Supreme Court observed that a Hindu marriage is a ‘samskara’ or sacrament and must be “performed with ceremonies in the proper form” to be recognised under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 (HMA).
  • A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih underscored that the registration of a Hindu marriage only facilitates proof of the marriage but does not provide it legitimacy unless rites and ceremonies envisaged under Section 7 of the HMA such as the saptapadi (the rite where a couple walks around a fire seven times) are complied with.
  • The Court was adjudicating upon a petition filed by a Hindu woman seeking a transfer of divorce proceedings from Muzzafarpur in Bihar to Ranchi in Jharkhand. 