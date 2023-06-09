ADVERTISEMENT

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to organise rally at Gonda on June 11

June 09, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Lucknow

He appeals to his supporters, BJP workers and leaders to join the rally

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, on Friday said he would organise a rally at Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on June 11 to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

Mr. Singh appealed to his supporters, workers, BJP office-bearers, block chiefs, presidents of municipalities, councillors, district panchayat members, district panchayat presidents and MLAs to join the rally, which is being seen as a show of strength after his earlier proposed ‘Jan Chetna Maharally’ at Ayodhya on June 5 was postponed. Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav will be the chief guest at the event.

On June 2, Mr. Singh announced the postponement of the rally at Ayodhya, citing the police investigation into the allegations against him and the “serious directions of the Supreme Court”.

Circle Officer (Ayodhya) Shailendra Pratap Gautam told The Hindu that the venue had been booked for another event and hence it could not be given to the organisers of the Jan Chetna Maharally.

