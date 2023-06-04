ADVERTISEMENT

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to address U.P. BJP rally on June 11

June 04, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Lucknow

Mr. Singh, a six-time Lok Sabha MP, had earlier postponed his ‘Jan Chetna Maharally’ in Ayodhya on June 5

Mayank Kumar

BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh addresses a press conference in U.P.’s Gonda on June 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, will address a party rally at Katra in his constituency on June 11, as part of the BJP’s ‘Mahasampark Abhiyan’ (mass outreach campaign) to mark completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

Mr. Singh, a six-time Lok Sabha MP, had earlier postponed his ‘Jan Chetna Maharally’ scheduled in Ayodhya on June 5 citing a police probe into the wrestlers’ allegations and “respect for Supreme Court directions”. He had said in a social media post that the rally was “to deliberate on the evils of provincialism, regionalism and caste conflict” through which some parties were trying to disturb social harmony.

Speaking with The Hindu, Circle Officer (Ayodhya) Shailendra Pratap Gautam had said the venue for the ‘Jan Chetna Maharally’ was booked for a different event, and hence couldn’t be held.

After the delimitation of parliamentary seats in 2008, three Assembly segments of Gonda district — Katra Bazar, Colonelganj and Tarabganj — came under Mr. Singh’s Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency, along with two Assembly segments of Bahraich district - Payagpur and Kaiserganj.

