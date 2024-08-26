Kolkata rape and murder case: Only 6 fast track courts operational in Bengal, Centre on Mamata’s letter

Lambasting the West Bengal government for its alleged failure to implement crucial safety measures for women and girls, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi has said the state has not taken any step to start the remaining 11 fast-track special courts despite the pendency of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Ms. Devi criticized the West Bengal government for failing to implement key emergency helplines such as the Women Helpline (WHL), Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and Child Helpline.

Asserting these services are essential for providing immediate assistance to victims of violence, she said the state has yet not integrated them despite multiple reminders from the Central government.

This lapse, Ms. Devi argued, deprives the women and children in West Bengal of critical support in times of distress.

In a pointed rebuke, she highlighted the state's inability to operationalize the Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) allocated to it under a centrally sponsored scheme despite a significant backlog of cases related to sexual offences.

In the letter dated August 25, the minister emphasized the urgency of implementing stringent legal frameworks and judicial processes to ensure the safety and security of the women and children in West Bengal.

The FTSC scheme, launched in October 2019, was designed to expedite the trial and disposal of pending cases related to rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

“Under this scheme, the Central government allocated 123 FTSCs to West Bengal, including 20 exclusive POCSO courts and 103 combined courts for both rape and POCSO cases. However, as of mid-June 2023, none of these courts had been made operational,” the minister said.

Ms. Devi pointed out that despite the state government's commitment in June 2023 to start seven FTSCs, only six exclusive POCSO courts had been operationalized by June 30, 2024.

“This delay persists despite a backlog of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases in the state,” she said.

The minister expressed grave concern over the state government's inaction in activating the remaining 11 FTSCs.

Mr. Devi also underscored the importance of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a significant legislative measure introduced nationwide in July 2024 to combat crimes against women and children.

The legislation prescribes severe punishments, including rigorous imprisonment, for offences such as rape, gang rape and sexual abuse against minors.

The minister urged the West Bengal government to take immediate and effective measures to eliminate all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.

She called for the creation of a safe and secure environment that promotes gender equality and empowers women to thrive.