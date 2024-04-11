ADVERTISEMENT

Will not accept CAA, NRC, Uniform Civil Code: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

April 11, 2024 11:29 am | Updated 12:05 pm IST - Kolkata

Addressing a gathering in Kolkata on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Chief Minister of West Bengal claimed that some people will try to "engineer riots" during elections and urged those who participated in the programme "not to fall prey to the plot".

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attends the Iftar party during the month of Ramadan, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 11 said she will not allow implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the State.

Addressing a gathering in Kolkata on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, she claimed that some people will try to "engineer riots" during elections and urged those who participated in the programme "not to fall prey to the plot". Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramadan.

"We will not accept the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and Uniform Civil Code. If we will live unitedly, nobody will be able to cause harm to us," Ms. Banerjee said while addressing the gathering at the Red Road. She asserted that her party TMC's fight is against the BJP.

"We will decide about the INDIA bloc later. But in Bengal, please see that no vote goes to any other party," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said.

She also slammed the BJP government at the Centre for "using the Central probe agencies against the Opposition parties". TMC national general secretary and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee accompanied her at the Eid meet.

