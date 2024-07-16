GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will ‘amend mistakes’, says Trinamool MP on party’s links with mob violence accused

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy said party workers will not maintain any ties with real estate promoters and anti-social elements

Published - July 16, 2024 03:19 am IST - KOLKATA

Moyurie Som
TMC MP Saugata Roy

TMC MP Saugata Roy | Photo Credit: PTI

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy said the party “will amend mistakes made in the past” after links of party leaders with mob-violence accused Jayant Singh surfaced.

With senior leader and Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra by his side, Mr. Roy, the party’s Dum Dum MP, told the media that party workers will not maintain any ties with real estate promoters and anti-social elements.

“Whatever has happened is wrong and we will correct it. We will amend the mistakes we have made in the past and such mistakes will not occur again,” Mr. Roy said after a meeting in Kamarhati.

Mr. Singh is a Trinamool worker in the Ariadaha area of Kolkata’s Kamarhati Municipality and is the prime accused in a case of mob violence. A video showing a college student and his mother being assaulted by Mr. Singh at Ariadaha had gone viral earlier this month.

Mr. Mitra represents the Kamarhati Assembly constituency which falls under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat. Recently, the Trinamool leaders had alleged that they received death threats over phone after Mr. Singh’s arrest.

On the topic of Mr. Singh’s palatial house that has stirred controversy, Mr. Roy said, “There are legal ways by which a house can be demolished. The municipality has taken the initial steps.”

Mr. Roy told the media that Mr. Singh had been arrested earlier too and was in police custody for one-and-a-half months. “I have told the police that Jayant Singh should be given the toughest sentence this time around,” he added.

In a related development, police arrested Abhijit Mondal, alias Rana, and three others in connection with the alleged assault of a North Kolkata builder. The builder had accused local Trinamool workers associated with MLA Atin Ghosh of attacking him. The legislator has rubbished the allegations.

