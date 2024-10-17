ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal’s Sundarbans Affairs Minister faces heat from locals over river embankment breach issues

Updated - October 17, 2024 09:15 pm IST - KOLKATA

The riverine Sunderbans region of South-coastal Bengal houses a wide network of earthen embankments, which regularly suffer breaches and decay especially during heavy rainfall, storms, and cyclones

Moyurie Som

Shutdown of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in West Bengal by the Centre since December 2021 has also contributed to the problem | Photo Credit: Getty Images

West Bengal’s Minister of Sundarbans Affairs Bankim Chandra Hazra on Thursday (October 17, 2024) faced the ire of locals over breached river embankments during an inspection visit at Namkhana in South 24 Parganas. 

The protests at Namkhana’s Narayanganj stemmed from widespread public discontentment over the rapid decay and breach of river embankments along the adjoining Hataniya Doania river. Locals have alleged that the breach of river embankments has led to floods in residential and agricultural areas of the region.

Tigers, sea, and politics: the many conflicts of the Sundarbans

They further alleged that the issue has not been resolved despite repair work being initiated by the government. Recently, a bulldozer also sank in the river following breaches in the embankments.

CAG report highlights gross environmental violations in Ramsar sites, EKW, Sunderbans

“It is natural for people to express their resentment to their public representative… I have sought their forgiveness with folded hands and have requested them for more time to resolve these issues,” Mr. Hazra told the media on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

The riverine Sunderbans region of South-coastal Bengal houses a wide network of earthen embankments spanning around 3,000 kilometres, which regularly suffer breaches and decay especially during heavy rainfall, storms, and cyclones. Heavy rainfall in South Bengal last month also caused similar damages to human habitation and agricultural land, due to the breakage of embankments along the rivers near the State’s southern coast.

Notably, the shutdown of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in West Bengal by the Centre since December 2021 has also contributed to the problem, with embankment repair funds drying up due to the closure of the scheme. 

Protesting locals at Narayanganj on Thursday (October 17, 2024) crowded around the Sundarbans Affairs Minister and asked him for a timeline by which the river embankments along the Hataniya Doania river would be properly repaired. 

