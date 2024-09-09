ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal school jobs scam: Supreme Court rejects plea of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, his wife against ED summons

Published - September 09, 2024 01:26 pm IST - New Delhi

The Trinamool Congress MP and his wife had challenged the Enforcement Directorate's summons in connection with the agency's probe in the money-laundering aspect of the case

PTI

A view of the Supreme Court in India. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 9, 2024) rejected a plea by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee against an Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in connection with its probe in an alleged scam in school jobs in West Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench comprising justices Bela Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma pronounced the verdict on Monday (September 9, 2024.) It was reserved on August 13.

West Bengal recruitment scam: Supreme Court provides relief to over 23,000 teachers

The Trinamool Congress MP and his wife had challenged the Enforcement Directorate's summons in connection with the agency's probe in the money-laundering aspect of the case.

They had said the ED cannot seek their presence for questioning at New Delhi and it has to happen at their ordinary place of residence that is Kolkata.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US