West Bengal school jobs row: SC to hear pleas challenging Calcutta HC verdict on September 24

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) said it would hear on September 24 the pleas of the West Bengal government and others challenging a Calcutta High Court order that invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff in state government and aided schools.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it may not be able to hear the batch of pleas, listed on Tuesday (September 10, 2024), due to the hearing of some other matters during the day.

“We will list it on September 24,” the CJI said.

Earlier, the top court had said that it will hear the pleas on September 10 and granted last opportunity to the parties to file their responses to the petitions by August 16.

The bench had also asked the nodal counsel – Astha Sharma, who represents the state government, and Shalini Kaul, Partha Chatterjee and Shekhar Kumar – to prepare a common compilation of the records in electronic form and ensure that the judgments cited by the parties were part of one set of the PDF documents.

The top court has been hearing 33 petitions on the high court’s April 22 judgment on the matter.

The pleas challenging the order also include the one filed by the West Bengal government.

The top court on May 7 granted a major relief to teachers and non-teaching staff of West Bengal whose services were invalidated by the high court on the grounds of irregularities in the appointment process.

It, however, permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to continue with its probe and said it could also investigate members of the state Cabinet, if needed.

While granting the relief on the pleas, the bench had asked the CBI not to take any precipitative action such as arrest of any suspect during its investigation.

The top court, however, made it clear that the teachers and non-teaching staff whose appointments were cancelled would have to refund the salaries and other emoluments if it reached the conclusion that their recruitment was illegal.

It had said the issue that would merit closer analysis was whether tainted appointments could be segregated.

If it is possible then it would be wrong to set aside the entirety of the process, the bench had said.

The top court had also termed the alleged recruitment scam in West Bengal as “systemic fraud” and said the state authorities were duty-bound to maintain the digitised records on the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff.

“Public jobs are so scarce... Nothing remains if the faith of the public goes. This is systemic fraud. Public jobs are extremely scarce today and are looked at for social mobility. What remains in the system if their appointments are also maligned? People will lose faith; how do you countenance this?” the CJI had asked the lawyers representing the state government.

Besides cancelling the appointments, the high court had also directed the CBI to probe into the appointment process and submit a report in three months.

More than 23 lakh candidates appeared for the State Level Selection Test (SLST)-2016 for 24,640 vacant posts. A total of 25,753 appointment letters were issued against the 24,640 vacancies.

The high court had instructed those appointed outside the officially available 24,640 vacancies, appointed after the expiry of the official recruitment date, and those who submitted blank OMR sheets but obtained appointments to return all remunerations and benefits received by them with 12% per annum interest within four weeks.

