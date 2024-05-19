GIFT a SubscriptionGift
West Bengal | Sandeshkhali TMC worker detained for 'molesting' minor girl

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the accused ‘somehow’ entered their house on May 17 night and molested the minor.

Published - May 19, 2024 10:48 am IST - Kolkata

PTI

A TMC worker has been detained for allegedly molesting a minor girl in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali area, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the accused "somehow" entered their house on Friday night and molested the minor.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area — situated on the borders of the Sundarbans, about 100 km from Kolkata — had been on the boil in February with protests over allegations of sexual abuse and land grab against now-arrested TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters.

The girl, a Class-8 student, managed to escape and started shouting for help as family members and neighbours came out, police said, quoting the complaint.

An officer of Basirhat Police District said the accused, around 20-years-old, is being questioned.

A medical test has been conducted on the girl, he said, adding that its report is awaited.

