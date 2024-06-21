West Bengal recruitment scam: CBI summons Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Saha

“The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued summons to ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tapas Saha, on June 21, to appear before it in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment in various State government Departments,” an official said.

“The CBI issued summons to Mr. Saha, the Tehatatta MLA in connection with alleged recruitment scam,” he added. "We have summoned him for questioning in connection with irregularities in recruitment in various State government Departments," he told PTI. When contacted, Mr. Saha told PTI that he will appear before the CBI.