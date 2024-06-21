GIFT a SubscriptionGift
West Bengal recruitment scam: CBI summons Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Saha

TMC MLA Tapas Saha says he will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Published - June 21, 2024 12:16 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi. File

Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued summons to ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tapas Saha, on June 21, to appear before it in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment in various State government Departments,” an official said.

West Bengal recruitment scam: Thousands who used unfair means for jobs face termination

“The CBI issued summons to Mr. Saha, the Tehatatta MLA in connection with alleged recruitment scam,” he added. "We have summoned him for questioning in connection with irregularities in recruitment in various State government Departments," he told PTI. When contacted, Mr. Saha told PTI that he will appear before the CBI.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata / state politics / All India Trinamool Congress / politics / politics (general)

