GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

West Bengal Ration scam: Enforcement Directorate raids multiple locations

“The objective of these raids is to uncover links to the alleged multi-crore scam for which former Food Minister Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested in October last,” officials said

Updated - September 13, 2024 05:24 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
ED sleuths searched the homes and godowns of ration shop traders, a food inspector’s residence and a cooperative bank branch. File

ED sleuths searched the homes and godowns of ration shop traders, a food inspector’s residence and a cooperative bank branch. File | Photo Credit: X/@dir_ed

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (September 13, 2024) conducted raids at multiple locations across West Bengal in connection with the alleged ration scam,” officials said. The raids were carried out by different teams of the federal probe agency.

According to officials, ED sleuths searched the homes and godowns of ration shop traders, a food inspector’s residence and a cooperative bank branch in places such as Joynagar, Deganga, Kalyani, and Basanti. “Raids were also carried out in Kolkata,” they added.

West Bengal ration scam: 30% PDS for priority households diverted says ED

“The objective of these raids is to uncover links to the alleged multi-crore scam for which former Food Minister Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested in October last,” they said.

In July, the ED had raided 10 locations across the State related to the same case. These included the residences of Sheikh Shahjahan, Bakibur Rahman, Anisur Rahman, and Barik Biswas, all of whom are close aides of Mallick.

Published - September 13, 2024 05:10 pm IST

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata / state politics / economic offence/ tax evasion / fraud

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.