ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal moves Supreme Court against Governor for sitting on Bills

Updated - July 13, 2024 12:33 am IST

Published - July 13, 2024 12:32 am IST - NEW DELHI

The State argued that the Governor’s omission would ‘defeat and subvert’ democratic good governance

The Hindu Bureau

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File Photo | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The State of West Bengal has moved the Supreme Court against the Governor for sitting on eight crucial Bills without giving any reasons for the delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petition was mentioned before Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud by State counsel Astha Sharma for an early hearing.

Governor holds no veto power over Bills, says Supreme Court
States v. Governors: Delay in assenting to Bills | Explained

The State argued that the Governor’s omission would “defeat and subvert” democratic good governance.

The proposed laws include the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill; West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences (Amendment) Bill; West Bengal Private University Laws (Amendment) Bill; West Bengal Krishi Viswavidyalaya Laws (Second Amendment) Bill; West Bengal University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill; Aliah University (Amendment) Bill; West Bengal Town and Country (Planning and Development) (Amendment) Bill; and the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also read | Governors should do a ‘little bit of soul-searching’, SC says on holding back of crucial Bills

The first six Bills were sent for assent when Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the State’s Governor. The last two Bills were passed after C.V. Ananda Bose took charge as Governor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US