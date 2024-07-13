GIFT a SubscriptionGift
West Bengal moves Supreme Court against Governor for sitting on Bills

The State argued that the Governor’s omission would ‘defeat and subvert’ democratic good governance

Updated - July 13, 2024 12:33 am IST

Published - July 13, 2024 12:32 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File Photo

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File Photo | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The State of West Bengal has moved the Supreme Court against the Governor for sitting on eight crucial Bills without giving any reasons for the delay.

The petition was mentioned before Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud by State counsel Astha Sharma for an early hearing.

The State argued that the Governor’s omission would “defeat and subvert” democratic good governance.

The proposed laws include the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill; West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences (Amendment) Bill; West Bengal Private University Laws (Amendment) Bill; West Bengal Krishi Viswavidyalaya Laws (Second Amendment) Bill; West Bengal University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill; Aliah University (Amendment) Bill; West Bengal Town and Country (Planning and Development) (Amendment) Bill; and the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill.

Also read | Governors should do a ‘little bit of soul-searching’, SC says on holding back of crucial Bills

The first six Bills were sent for assent when Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the State’s Governor. The last two Bills were passed after C.V. Ananda Bose took charge as Governor.

