West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari meets Krishnagar rape and murder victim’s family

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari reached out to the family of the 18-year-old school student killed in Krishnanagar. Mr. Adhikari went to meet the victim’s family with several party leaders. The local police are investigating the case, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed.

The victim was a Class 12 student, a young woman whose half-burnt body was found on October 16 in Krishnanagar, Nadia district.

Mr. Adhikari accused the local police and the Inspector-in-Charge in Krishnanagar of manipulating the victim’s parents to cremate her body. “In a State where doctors, police, and rapists stay in the same jail (referring to arrested suspects in the RG Kar rape and murder case), no one believes in the police in such a State,” he further said. The BJP leader also claimed that the State authorities have “forced” doctors to write the cause of death as suicide in the victim’s post-mortem report.

He also assured the victim’s family that they will provide a senior criminal lawyer to help with the case. The Opposition leader also asked for an unbiased investigation into the matter by a Central probe agency to ensure transparency and justice.

Assistant Director General (ADG) of Police, South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar had said on Thursday (October 17, 2024) that the prime accused, the partner of the young woman, has been taken into seven days custody by the police.

In response to the possibility of the victim’s family asking for a Central agency to investigate the matter, Mr. Sarkar said: “The family is grieving. They have gone through a heart-wrenching tragedy. We will respect any wishes they might have.”

While being escorted by the police, accused Rahul Basu spoke to the media and made strong claims saying: “I did not meet her the whole day [she was found dead]. We only had contact over the phone.”

Krishnanagar has been on the boil since the day this event came to light. Questions have been raised about women’s safety as multiple cases of rape and murder have been reported across the State even as the doctors continue their fight for justice for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old female doctor of RG Kar Hospital.

Post-mortem in Farakka

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court had directed that autopsy of the minor rape and murder victim in Farakka should be conducted in presence of a judicial magistrate. The post-mortem has been conducted but the findings of it have not been made public.

Allegedly in the first FIR, the police had not mentioned rape but had noted only murder. Later, the victim’s mother along with locals protested against this as the aggrieved mother accused that there were marks on her daughter’s body, which indicated sexual abuse.

On October 13, a young 10-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Farakka area of Murshidabad district. The minor girl had come to visit her grandparents’ home from Delhi during the Durga Puja festival.

The unclothed body of the child was found hidden inside the accused person’s home. The police have arrested a 40-year-old neighbour of the grandparents in the area and he has been made the prime accused in the case.

