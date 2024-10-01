West Bengal junior doctors yet to decide on fresh cease-work after Supreme Court hearing

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) is yet to decide on any further cease-work and instead decided to focus on a mega protest rally on October 2, from Kolkata’s College Square to Dharmatala.

“The Supreme Court heavily reprimanded the State government in the hearing today regarding its inaction on promised safety measures. Regardless of our decision on cease-work, our protests for Abhaya’s justice are continuing and will continue,” Sabit Hussain, an agitating junior doctor, said on Monday (September 30, 2024).

Highlighting that though Durga Puja festivities are about to begin, doctors stated that common people are still pained by the fate of the doctor who was raped and murdered on duty on August 9. “We must come together to demand justice for her and raise our voice against threat culture,” Dr. Hussain said.

In a mail sent to the Chief Secretary on Sunday, the WBJDF highlighted that no significant progress has been made by the State government in implementing the promised safety and anti-threat measures in hospitals.

After the Supreme Court hearing on Monday, multiple healthcare workers’ organisations and agitating civil society groups like Reclaim The Night Reclaim The Rights, Joint Platform of Doctors, Nurses’ Unity, etc., also expressed solidarity with the rally and gathering called by WBJDF on October 2.

“Apart from the rally which will begin at 1 p.m., we will also unveil a statue of Abhaya in front of the platinum jubilee building of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, at 11 a.m.,” Purnabrata Gun of Joint Platform of Doctors said.

Udita Nag, representing healthcare workers of the city’s private hospitals, announced that protesters would also float a large number of diyas in the Ganga river in Abhaya’s memory after the protest rally on October 2.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Monday permitted the WBJDF to conduct a peaceful protest rally from College Square to Rabindra Sadan via Central Avenue, Esplanade between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 1.

The High Court also directed the Kolkata Police to make “necessary arrangements for security with good number of personnel so as to ensure that no breach of peace takes place and the rally can move peacefully”.

This follows the Kolkata Police declining permissions for the rally earlier. Multiple organisations, including junior doctors and civil society protestors, will be taking part in the rally.

