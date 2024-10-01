West Bengal junior doctors resume 'total cease work'

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal resumed their indefinite "total cease work" on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) to press the State government on various demands, including ensuring their safety and security at all medical establishments.

The junior doctors had on September 21 rejoined their duties partially at government hospitals after a 42-day protest. They were on a "cease work" agitation to protest against the rape-murder of an on-duty woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

"We do not see any positive approach from the State government to fulfil our demands for safety and security. Today is the 52nd day (of the protest) and we are still being attacked and there is no attempt to keep the other promises made during the meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In the given situation, we are left with no option other than opting for full cease work, starting today," Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating junior doctors, told PTI.

"Unless we see clear action from the State government on these demands, this complete cease work will continue," he added.

