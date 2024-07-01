ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal Governor seeks report from Mamata on public flogging of couple

Updated - July 01, 2024 04:37 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 04:32 pm IST - Kolkata

The police on June 30 registered a case after the video of the incident that happened on Friday went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage

PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on July 1 sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the flogging of a couple in public in Uttar Dinajpur district's Chopra, officials said.

The governor is shocked by the incident, which was caught in a video, and called it "barbarous", they said.

Bengal police nab man assaulting woman publicly at Chopra in viral video

"He condemned the incident and has sought an immediate report from CM Banerjee," an official told PTI.

The police on Sunday registered a case after the video of the incident that happened on Friday went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. PTI could not independently verify the video.

The man seen in the video beating up the couple with a bamboo stick was identified as Tajmul alias 'JCB', claimed to be a local TMC leader. He was arrested.

Also read | BJP demands West Bengal CM’s resignation over ‘severe deterioration’ of law and order

The couple was allegedly engaged in an illicit relationship because of which they were flogged on the direction of a kangaroo court, according to police.

