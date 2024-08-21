West Bengal govt. moves SC for stay on HC verdict striking down OBC status of several castes

The West Bengal government on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) sought an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court of its appeal against the Calcutta High Court verdict striking down the OBC status of several castes, mostly Muslim groups, in the State for granting them reservation in public sector jobs and admissions in State-run educational institutions. The top court said it will hear the pleas on the issue on August 27.

Cites admission

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the State government, told a Bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that the High Court verdict needed to be stayed as it was affecting the admission of candidates who have cleared the NEET-UG, 2024.

“We need a stay of the HC’s verdict... the issue of scholarships is pending and the NEET admissions will be effected,” Mr. Sibal said, adding that the plea be heard during the day.

A counsel, representing the State’s Other Backward Classes (OBC) panel, said students are lining up for authentication of their OBC status for securing admissions to medical colleges and other institutions. “We will hear it on Tuesday [August 27],” the CJI said.

