ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal govt increases bonus for civic police volunteers

Published - August 22, 2024 05:41 am IST - Kolkata

A civic police volunteer is the prime accused in the rape and murder of the doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and questions are being raised about the volunteer force.

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

In the face of widespread protests over the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in which the prime accused is a civic police volunteer, a government notification on Wednesday called for an increase in the bonus for civic police volunteers.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the notification from the Home Department, the ad-hoc bonus for civic volunteers and village police volunteers has been increased from ₹ 5300 to ₹ 6000 for 2023-2024.

Doctor rape and murder: Violence and vigil in Kolkata

The development assumes significance as questions have been raised about the engagement of civic police volunteers who have no accountability. There are over one lakh civic police volunteers and village police volunteers in the State. Kolkata has about 7,200 civic police volunteers.

The prime accused in the rape and murder, Sanjoy Roy, was engaged as a civic police volunteer with Kolkata Police and had unhindered access to the hospital, where the crime occurred.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There have been several instances of civic police volunteers being involved in crime. The Opposition has alleged that since there is no transparent process of recruitment, civic police volunteers are an extension of the ruling establishment. The civic police volunteers are paid ₹9,300 per month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US