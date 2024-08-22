GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

West Bengal govt increases bonus for civic police volunteers

A civic police volunteer is the prime accused in the rape and murder of the doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and questions are being raised about the volunteer force.

Published - August 22, 2024 05:41 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

In the face of widespread protests over the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in which the prime accused is a civic police volunteer, a government notification on Wednesday called for an increase in the bonus for civic police volunteers.

According to the notification from the Home Department, the ad-hoc bonus for civic volunteers and village police volunteers has been increased from ₹ 5300 to ₹ 6000 for 2023-2024.

Doctor rape and murder: Violence and vigil in Kolkata

The development assumes significance as questions have been raised about the engagement of civic police volunteers who have no accountability. There are over one lakh civic police volunteers and village police volunteers in the State. Kolkata has about 7,200 civic police volunteers.

The prime accused in the rape and murder, Sanjoy Roy, was engaged as a civic police volunteer with Kolkata Police and had unhindered access to the hospital, where the crime occurred.

There have been several instances of civic police volunteers being involved in crime. The Opposition has alleged that since there is no transparent process of recruitment, civic police volunteers are an extension of the ruling establishment. The civic police volunteers are paid ₹9,300 per month.

Related Topics

West Bengal / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.