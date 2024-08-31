ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal Govt effects bureaucratic reshuffle

Published - August 31, 2024 05:36 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Government announces bureaucratic reshuffle, assigning new roles to senior IAS officials in key departments

PTI

The West Bengal Government on Friday (August 30, 2024) night announced a major bureaucratic reshuffle, giving new responsibilities to three senior IAS officials.

According to the new arrangement, Additional Chief Secretary Prabhat Kumar Mishra, a 1993 batch IAS officer, was given the responsibility of the Finance Department with additional charge of the Department of Planning and Statistics.

Mr. Mishra was earlier the Additional Chief Secretary, Irrigation and Waterways Department with additional charge of Water Resources Investigation and Development Department and Project Director, AIDM.

Manoj Pant, a 1991 batch IAS officer, was designated as the Additional Chief Secretary, Irrigation and Waterways.

Mr. Pant was earlier the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, with additional charge of the Department of Planning and Statistics. He was also the Officer on Special Duty and ex-officio Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat at New Delhi.

Additional Chief Secretary Roshni Sen, a 1993 batch officer, is the new Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Investigation and Development Department and Project Director ADMI, earlier looked after by Mishra.

Ms. Sen will continue to look after Fisheries, Aquaculture, Aquatic Resources and Fishing Harbour in the capacity of Additional Chief Secretary and discharge responsibilities as the Chairman and Managing Director of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation.

