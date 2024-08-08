ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal govt declares holiday in honour of former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s demise

Updated - August 08, 2024 12:17 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 11:57 am IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condoled the death of Bhattacharjee and said the State government will provide him with full respect and ceremonial honour

The Hindu Bureau

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran CPI(M) leader, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee during a rally in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The West Bengal government declared a holiday on Thursday (August 8, 2024) in honour of former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s demise.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran Communist leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passed away on Thursday at his residence in Kolkata. He was 80 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter.

The final rites will be held on Friday (August 8, 2024). His body will be taken to Alimuddin Street, the headquarters of the CPI(M), after which it would be donated for medical research as per his wishes.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condoled the death of Bhattacharjee and said the State government will provide him with full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey.

