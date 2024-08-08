West Bengal govt declares holiday in honour of former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s demise

The West Bengal government declared a holiday on Thursday (August 8, 2024) in honour of former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s demise.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran Communist leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passed away on Thursday at his residence in Kolkata. He was 80 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter.

The final rites will be held on Friday (August 8, 2024). His body will be taken to Alimuddin Street, the headquarters of the CPI(M), after which it would be donated for medical research as per his wishes.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condoled the death of Bhattacharjee and said the State government will provide him with full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey.

Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000-2011. He has been unwell for the past few years. Since 2016, he has been confined to his small apartment on Palm Avenue due to his deteriorating health and fading eyesight. In 2022, when the NDA government announced Padma Bhushan award to him, he refused it.