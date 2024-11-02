West Bengal Governor to visit people in distress across the state

West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose has announced a new scheme, ‘Duare Rajyapal,’ as part of which he will visit people across the State in an effort to reach out to marginalised communities. A press communication from Raj Bhawan, Kolkata, said that the Governor is planning to make 250 visits across the State.

“As part of Duare Rajyapal or Governor at your doorstep, the Hon’ble Governor will visit tribal areas of the State and visit anybody who calls him, especially those in any kind of distress, the destitute and infirm, and those in orphanages and old age homes,” a press release from Raj Bhawan said.

The announcement was made days before Governor Bose completes two years in office. The Governor completes two years on November 23, 2024. “On the occasion of completion of two years in office, a month-long creative and constructive programme ‘Apna Bhaarat, Jagta Bengal’ is being launched on 01.11.2024,” the Raj Bhawan communique said.

Not a spectator

The other initiatives announced on Friday include File to Field, Governor on Campus, and the Governor’s Scholarship and Award scheme, among others. Speaking about his two years as Governor, Dr. Bose said that he has received a lot of affection from the people of Bengal. “What I have done is only very little compared to what could be done. This has been a fillip to me to do more for the people,” Dr. Bose said.

The past two years have been tumultuous for West Bengal politics with electoral violence during panchayat polls, allegations of land grab and sexual assault from Sandeshkhali, and the rape and murder of a doctor at R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. Governor Bose, like his predecessors, has been critical of the Trinamool Congress government.

Dr. Bose’s attitude towards his role was evident in an interview, in which he said that the concept of “passive governor” was over. His term has also been marked with controversy. A Raj Bhawan employee alleged sexual harassment. However, no criminal proceeding was initiated since he enjoys immunity from criminal proceedings as Governor.

Reacting to the Governor’s initiatives, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh made a swipe at Dr. Bose, saying that at the outset of winter several migratory birds visit West Bengal.

