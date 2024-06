West Bengal Governor says he is ‘not secure’ with current Kolkata Police contingent in Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on June 20 said that he was apprehending a threat to his security because of the presence of the current contingent of Kolkata Police posted at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

His statement came days after he ordered the police personnel to vacate the Raj Bhavan premises. They, however, are still on duty in the Governor House.

“I have reasons to believe that the presence of the current officer-in-charge and his team is a threat to my personal security,” Mr. Bose told PTI.

“I have informed Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that I am insecure with Kolkata Police in Raj Bhavan, but there was no action,” he said.

Sources in the Governor House said Mr. Bose has complained to the State Government that there has been constant snooping by the police personnel posted in Raj Bhavan and he could sense that they were doing it on the insistence of "influencers" from outside.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.