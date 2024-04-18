West Bengal Governor calls off visit to Cooch Behar after EC intervention

April 18, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Kolkata

Heeding the advice of the Election Commission of India, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Thursday called off his proposed visit to Cooch Behar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooch Behar in north Bengal is going to polls on Friday and the Governor had intended to “oversee” the polling process.

In a press statement, the Governor alleged that an attempt was being made to “politicise the Governor’s office”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ I will not let anyone lower the dignity of the office of the Governor... I will not allow anyone to use me as a pawn on the political chessboard,” Mr. Bose said in a statement released by the Raj Bhavan. “Under the Constitution, no one can restrict the movement of a Governor. However, I do not want to get involved in the unsavoury political controversy around me,” he said.

After the Governor had intimidated the Election Commission about his visit to Cooch Behar, the poll body had advised him against it. The proposed visit by the Governor to a poll-bound constituency had sparked strong reactions from the Trinamool Congress leadership.

Polling will be held in Cooch Behar as well as Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seats on April 19.

The Governor had stated that he will be on the streets during the election and had started a portal ‘Log Sabha’ where people can lodge poll-related complaints. The Trinamool Congress had written to the EC saying that the Governor was interfering in the domain and the functioning of the Commission.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.