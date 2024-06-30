GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

West Bengal governor asks TMC government to issue white paper on state's financial situation

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose's statement came on a day he met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi

Published - June 30, 2024 12:42 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose during a meeting, in New Delhi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose during a meeting, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Claiming that West Bengal was facing a financial breakdown, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose called upon the Mamata Banerjee government to table a white paper on the state's financial situation.

Mr. Bose's statement came on a day he met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

"The fiscal situation of West Bengal is confronting multiple fiscal risks and public finance management issues exposing serious lapses on the part of the (state) government. It is very disturbing, shocking, and shattering to see that West Bengal is facing a financial breakdown. Its public finance is in the doldrums," he claimed in a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

"Considering the grave nature of the economic scenario, the Governor calls upon the CM upon the authority vested in him under Article 167 of the Constitution read with Rule 30 of the Rules of Business for West Bengal framed under Article 166 of the Constitution, to place a comprehensive report on the state's financial situation before the council of ministers and issue a White Paper for the information of the people of the state," the statement said.

During his meeting with Ms. Sitharaman, Mr. Bose emphasised the need to implement income-generating economic development programmes for those dependent on the fisheries sector, Raj Bhavan officials said.

The governor handed the minister a detailed action plan for the development of the fisheries sector, they said.

Related Topics

West Bengal / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.