West Bengal Governor asks State govt. to remove education minister for poll code violation

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on April 2 asked the State government to remove Education Minister Bratya Basu from the Cabinet for violation of the model code of conduct ahead of the general election.

Differences between the Governor and the State government once more came to the fore after Mr. Basu participated in a political event inside the campus of Gour Banga University.

Earlier, the Governor had directed the removal of the Vice Chancellor of the university from his post, but the State government had asked the Vice Chancellor to remain.

“In the light of the political meeting held in Gour Banga University under the leadership and presence of Shri Bratya Basu (Minister of Education) with other Ministers, MPs , MLAs and political leaders on 30th March, 2024, the Chancellor and Governor has directed the State government to take action against the erring Minister who has deliberately violated the election code of conduct,” a communication from the Raj Bhavan said. The communication added that the Governor had said, “Be you ever so high, the law is above you.”

This is to protect the interests of the student community. All orders issued by those Vice Chancellors whose authorization to function as Vice Chancellors, stand withdrawn will be cancelled: orders the Chancellor.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Basu posted on social media that the “Indian Constitution clearly states the recommendation of appointment or removal of any Minister lies with the Chief Minister. “He (the Governor) has not only shown his true colours, he has exceeded his constitutional limit as well,” Mr. Basu said.

The Minister also added that if he has violated the poll code it was the prerogative of a political party to bring it to the notice of the Election Commission of India, which would take appropriate action.

This is not the first time that the Raj Bhavan and the State government have come on a collision course as far as issues concerning higher education in the State.

A few days ago the Trinamool Congress complained against the Governor to the Election Commission for launching a portal where citizens could register election related complaints. The Trinamool has alleged that the Governor was treading in the domain of Election Commission.