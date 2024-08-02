West Bengal government-run institute boasts of high success rate in UPSC CSE 2023

Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre (SNTCSSC), a West Bengal government-led initiative established in 2014, has proved substantially helpful for students trying to crack civil service exams. About 15 students made it to the 2023 UPSC service allocation list from West Bengal, of which seven were trained in this institute.

Bratati Dutta, Rimita Saha, Paramita Malakar, Ankit Agrawal, Goutam Thakuri, Anushka Sarkar and Md. Burhan Zaman, who received training from SNTCSSC, have received service allocation according to the list published on July 30.

Among the 15 students who were successful in the UPSC CSE 2023 from West Bengal, five have been allocated to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), two to the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the rest to other Group A services.

Meanwhile, in UPSC CSE 2024, 54 candidates from SNTCSSC qualified in the prelims and are set to appear for the UPSC CSE Mains examination in September 2024.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had inaugurated the SNTCSSC in 2014 with a mission to create awareness about the civil services and assist aspirants in their preparation for the examination. It was established as the Civil Services Study Centre and was later renamed Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre by the Chief Minister in May 2021.

