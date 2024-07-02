West Bengal government announces ₹2 lakh compensation to kin of lynching victims

The West Bengal government on Tuesday announced compensation of ₹2 lakh to each of the bereaved families and job appointment as Home Guard for the victims’ next of kin following recent incidents of violence and lynching in the State. “Police authorities have been advised to exercise maximum vigil and take strong lawful actions. All sections of people should also remain vigilant. We are all sorry about such incidents,” West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Manoj Kumar Verma, Additional Director General (Law and Order) said the guidelines set by the Supreme Court in 2018 on the prevention of and action against mob violence and lynching have been reiterated to all police units. “The guidelines were circulated once in 2019 and again on June 26 this year,” he said.

“Vigilance and communication with the public has to be increased so that information reaches the police and necessary interventions can be taken in time,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a demonstration outside the West Bengal Assembly premises on Tuesday, demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the recent incidents of lynching and flogging in the State. “This is not Afghanistan or Sudan or Syria. This is India. We demand a CBI investigation and we demand the restoration of law and order in West Bengal,” BJP MLA of Asansol South Agnimitra Paul told reporters.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari questioned the role of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the law and order situation of the State and demanded the Centre impose Article 355 (Centre’s duty to protect States against external aggression and internal disturbance) of the Constitution in West Bengal in the wake of such violence.

At least five people have lost their lives to lynching and mob violence in the State in the last one week, in Bowbazar, Salt Lake, Pandua, Jhargram and Tarakeswar. In most of the incidents, the victims were lynched on suspicions of theft.

On Monday, the National Human Rights Commission had issued notices to the State’s Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to submit within one week a detailed report on the recent instances of mob violence.

CCTV camera footage released on Tuesday revealed another instance of mob violence where a mother-son duo was severely beaten up in Ariadaha in North 24 Parganas district in the late hours of Sunday. People in the area alleged that some miscreants led by prime accused, Jayant Singh, had assaulted the college student on Sunday night, and also beat up his mother when she tried to save him. They were allegedly assaulted by the gang with rods, sticks, wickets and hockey sticks. Both the mother and her son were severely injured and had to be hospitalised. The police has so far detained six people in the case.

