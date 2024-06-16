West Bengal government and police launch de-addiction centre in jails

The West Bengal government and the police have launched de-addiction centres at two State correctional facilities to help inmates addicted to drugs and alcohol. This initiative was launched to help inmates have a better chance at rehabilitation and normal life after their prison time.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first time the government has started two fully functional de-addiction centres in its correctional homes. On Friday, the police inaugurated the two de-addiction centres in the city’s two major jails, the Presidency Correctional Home and the Baruipur Correctional Home.

Akhil Giri, Minister for Prisons and Correctional Homes, said that they are all set to launch more such facilities across the state. Mr. Giri said, “We have already launched two such de-addiction facilities in Bengal. We will launch three more in Dum Dum, Jalpaiguri, and Baharampur.”

Mr. Giri also said, “We are working with Missionaries of Charity to do this work. We have our own medical officer and mental health counsellor to help with the process. We evaluate each inmate consult with the doctors and treat the addicted inmates accordingly.”

According to reports, almost 9% of the inmates in these correctional homes are addicts. Administrators believe that proper treatment at these de-addiction centres will facilitate the inmates’ reintegration into normal life more quickly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.