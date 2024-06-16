GIFT a SubscriptionGift
West Bengal government and police launch de-addiction centre in jails

Authorities believe these centres and their methodical treatment will help inmates get back to normal life much faster

Published - June 16, 2024 11:19 am IST - Kolkata

Shrabana Chatterjee
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The West Bengal government and the police have launched de-addiction centres at two State correctional facilities to help inmates addicted to drugs and alcohol. This initiative was launched to help inmates have a better chance at rehabilitation and normal life after their prison time.

This is the first time the government has started two fully functional de-addiction centres in its correctional homes. On Friday, the police inaugurated the two de-addiction centres in the city’s two major jails, the Presidency Correctional Home and the Baruipur Correctional Home.

Akhil Giri, Minister for Prisons and Correctional Homes, said that they are all set to launch more such facilities across the state. Mr. Giri said, “We have already launched two such de-addiction facilities in Bengal. We will launch three more in Dum Dum, Jalpaiguri, and Baharampur.”

Mr. Giri also said, “We are working with Missionaries of Charity to do this work. We have our own medical officer and mental health counsellor to help with the process. We evaluate each inmate consult with the doctors and treat the addicted inmates accordingly.”

According to reports, almost 9% of the inmates in these correctional homes are addicts. Administrators believe that proper treatment at these de-addiction centres will facilitate the inmates’ reintegration into normal life more quickly.

