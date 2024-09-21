West Bengal flood victims complain of inadequate relief materials

Flood-affected refugees of Amta in West Bengal’s Howrah district allege a scarcity of necessary relief materials in flood shelters amidst the flood in South Bengal following the sudden release of water from the dams of the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

Since this week, low-lying farmlands, roads, and residential villages have been completely submerged in the catchment areas of the Damodar basin in multiple districts of the State, including Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Birbhum, Bankura, Howrah, and Hooghly.

According to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the floods are a direct result of an “unprecedented, unplanned, and unilateral release” of a huge volume of water from DVC-run Maithon and Panchet dams. She called the floods “man-made” and said her government would snap ties with the DVC. On Thursday evening, the West Bengal government also sealed its border with Jharkhand over rising water levels in the Damodar basin.

However, the Centre claimed that the West Bengal government was informed of the release of water from DVC beforehand.

In Amta’s Block 2, over 1,20,000 people have been affected by a sudden flooding in the Damodar river and connecting canal, with a cumulative 5,000 people displaced and seeking refuge in makeshift flood relief centres, according to government estimates.

“We have been getting biscuits, some 150 grams of chidwa [poha or flattened rice], 50 grams of sugar and some milk as relief every day. We are feeding that to our children, but that is not enough for adults,” 50-year-old Purnima Karmakar said.

Since Wednesday, Ms. Karmakar has been taking shelter in Jaypur Fakirdas Institution, a local higher-secondary school in Amta’s Jaypur village that has been converted into a flood shelter.

“We have been cooking the few vegetables and rations that we could bring from home, but that will not last us long. We don’t know what we will eat in the next few days,” she said, adding that vegetable prices have gone up in the local market since the flood.

She recalled the fateful night when water gushed into her house in the dead of night a few days back. “I was asleep then, it was around 2 o’clock at night. Suddenly I realised there was water gushing into the house. The sound and thrust of the current was terrifying,” she recalled.

Ms. Karmakar’s one-storey house has been completely submerged under water. A single mother, all she could bring with her were her children, food supplies, gas cylinders, utensils and a few clothes. “All of my belongings have been washed away. This is worse than the DVC flood in 2017,” she said.

In the flood centre, Ms. Karmakar shares the same classroom with two more families. “A total of around 20 people have been allotted this one classroom, whereas other families with much fewer members have been allotted their own room here,” she said. “Even during such a disaster, help is conditional and based on connections with important people,” she alleged.

Similar concerns have been echoed by Geeta Mali, another refugee in the school-turned-flood-shelter. “I don’t think I can go back home for the next few weeks. But I do not know how long my vegetables will last,” she said. Like everyone else, biscuits and poha being offered as relief would not be enough to feed her whole family.

On Saturday, as she cooked lunch for the nine people living with her in the classroom, her husband went to check on their house. “The water in our house is at least waist-deep. How much could we have salvaged when the flood was coming in with such force?” she asked.

She added that this flood has a more severe ‘bite’ than the last one. “This time around, my skin is itching and scarring badly after being exposed to flood water,” she said.

According to senior government officials, 21 flood shelters have been created across Amta Block 2. But most of the shelters are accessible only by boat, as the floods have submerged the roads leading to the shelters as well.

“Those who lost their agricultural produce in the flood will be able to recover their losses through the government’s crop insurance program,” said government official said. “But till then, we are distributing sugar, chidwa, biscuits, milk and water packets to everyone regularly.”

A 60-something paddy farmer who did not wish to be named said flood relief has only been reaching selective groups of victims, while people like him hardly received any help for his troubles. “I have received absolutely nothing from the government, but those who have, have received a lot,” he said.

A resident of Thalia in Amta Block 1, he and his family have moved to the terrace of his house, as the ground floor got completely flooded. To travel to and fro the village centre and marketplace, he has to spend ₹20 to be ferried over flood waters by boat.

“All my farmlands are submerged. My crops are destroyed,” he said. His paddy fields, spanning three bighas, have incurred a loss of about ₹30,000 after the floods destroyed all his crops. The farmer added that although the water level has gone down in the river, the waterlogging in the villages has gone up.