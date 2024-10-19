Mamata Banerjee reaches out to striking junior doctors, meeting scheduled on October 21

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (October 19, 2024) reached out to doctors who are observing fast-unto-death and urged them to withdraw their hunger strike. During the day, State Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty reached out to the doctors at the protest site in Esplanade and the Chief Minister spoke to the doctors over telephone.

Ms. Banerjee reached out to the doctors on the 15th day of the hunger strike through the top officials of West Bengal government. The hunger strike began on October 5, after almost 50 days of cease work in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital and Medical College on August 9.

Open to talks: CM

“I request you to call off the hunger strike. Let us sit for a discussion. Almost all the demands have been fulfilled. Please call off the hunger strike. Get back to work,” the Chief Minister said in her appeal to the doctors over telephone.

A number of protesting doctors of West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front spoke to the Chief Minister. When one of the doctors urged the Chief Minister that their key demands include removal of Health Secretary N. S. Nigam. The Chief Minister said it was not possible to accept the demand.

“It is not possible to remove everybody in a department in one go. We had earlier removed the DHS (Director of Health Services) and DME (Director of Medical Education)... How can you decide which officer will be removed or not? Is this logical?” Ms. Banerjee said.

Emphasising that the hearing of the case is going on in the Supreme Court and justice will be delivered, Ms. Banerjee said that her government has allocated ₹113 crore for upgrading infrastructure of the hospitals. “As your ‘Didi’ (elder sister)I am saying all your just demands will be accepted,” the Chief Minister said. Ms. Banerjee sought three to four months from doctors for holding student union elections in medical colleges of the State. One of the doctors who spoke to the Chief Minister said that the doctors were not indulging in any politics and were only concerned with their demands.

Doctors remain steadfast

The protesting doctors said that they will continue to hold their protests till their demands are met. During the discussion with the Chief Minister, the doctors agreed to meet her on Monday (October 21). One of the protesting doctors, Debasish Halder, who also spoke to the Chief Minister today, said the manner in which the conversation was held over the telephone was very insensitive.

“They (government) are trying desperately to end the hunger strike. But it will be the decision of all those on hunger strike to continue the strike or not. We wanted to hold a discussion today but the Chief Minister said she was not available. We will wait till Monday,” Dr. Halder said. Later in the day, an email was sent from the State’s Chief Secretary to the doctors urging them to participate in the meeting on Monday. Ten representatives of the protesting doctors have been asked to participate in the meeting.

Several doctors who were on a hunger strike had to be hospitalised after their health deteriorated. Before the intervention of the Chief Minister today, doctors had raised questions as to why she was silent on the hunger strike.

Prior to this, Ms. Banerjee held a meeting with junior doctors at her residence on September 17 and announced the decision to transfer several officials including the Kolkata Police Commissioner. The doctors had also held discussions with the Chief Secretary on a number of occasions.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased victim expressed hope that the impasse would be resolved through talks and doctors will call off the hunger strike. A procession was held in support of protesting doctors from Sodepur to Esplanade.

