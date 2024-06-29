West Bengal Class 10 State Board exams in 2025 to be held on February 10-22

The next year’s Class 10 State Board examinations in West Bengal will begin on February 10, an official said. The tests conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will continue till February 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exams will begin at 10.45 a.m., WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly said on June 28.

Marks of 12,468 candidates, who appeared for the secondary exams in 2024, went up after reviewing the answer sheets.

“This thing [awarding less marks initially] should not have taken place. But the fault lies with the respective examiner,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.