West Bengal Class 10 State Board exams in 2025 to be held on February 10-22

The next year’s Class 10 State Board examinations in West Bengal will begin on February 10, an official said. The tests conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will continue till February 22.

The exams will begin at 10.45 a.m., WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly said on June 28.

Marks of 12,468 candidates, who appeared for the secondary exams in 2024, went up after reviewing the answer sheets.

“This thing [awarding less marks initially] should not have taken place. But the fault lies with the respective examiner,” he added.