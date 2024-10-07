West Bengal child rape: post-mortem completed at Kalyani’s JNM Hospital

The post-mortem of the nine-year-old girl, allegedly raped and murdered at West Bengal’s Jaynagar, was completed at the College of Medicine & Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JNM) Hospital on Monday (October 7, 2024).

The post-mortem was conducted between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. by physicians of AIIMS, Kalyani after the victim’s body was taken to the JNM Hospital from Kolkata’s Katapukur morgue in the morning.

In the early hours of Saturday, the body of a nine-year-old girl was found in a ditch in Jaynagar’s Mahishmari area.

While hearing the petition filed by the victim’s parents on Sunday, Calcutta High Court Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed that the post-mortem of the body be conducted in AIIMS, Kalyani.

The Bench further directed that in case of technical difficulties at AIIMS, the post-mortem be conducted at Kalyani’s JNM Hospital. The girl’s father had requested that the post-mortem be conducted in a hospital supervised and controlled by the Union government.

The police was also directed by the court to add relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to the case and transfer the records to the special POCSO court in Baruipur.

“This court, prima facie, is of the opinion, that at the initial stage of investigation prior to the post-mortem examination having been conducted, the inquest report suggest acts of sexual offences being committed upon the person of the deceased, so appropriate provisions of law under relevant statutes should have been incorporated by the investigating agency,” the Calcutta High Court order on Sunday said.

