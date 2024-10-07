GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

West Bengal child rape: post-mortem completed at Kalyani’s JNM Hospital

In the early hours of Saturday, the body of a nine-year-old girl was found in a ditch in Jaynagar’s Mahishmari area. 

Published - October 07, 2024 10:07 pm IST - KOLKATA

Moyurie Som
Police and paramilitary personnel seen outside the College of Medicine & JNM Hospital where the body of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and killed in Kultali in South 24 Parganas has been brought in for post-mortem following the order of the High Court, at Kalyani, in Nadia on October 7, 2024.

Police and paramilitary personnel seen outside the College of Medicine & JNM Hospital where the body of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and killed in Kultali in South 24 Parganas has been brought in for post-mortem following the order of the High Court, at Kalyani, in Nadia on October 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The post-mortem of the nine-year-old girl, allegedly raped and murdered at West Bengal’s Jaynagar, was completed at the College of Medicine & Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JNM) Hospital on Monday (October 7, 2024).

The post-mortem was conducted between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. by physicians of AIIMS, Kalyani after the victim’s body was taken to the JNM Hospital from Kolkata’s Katapukur morgue in the morning.

In the early hours of Saturday, the body of a nine-year-old girl was found in a ditch in Jaynagar’s Mahishmari area. 

While hearing the petition filed by the victim’s parents on Sunday, Calcutta High Court Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed that the post-mortem of the body be conducted in AIIMS, Kalyani.

The Bench further directed that in case of technical difficulties at AIIMS, the post-mortem be conducted at Kalyani’s JNM Hospital. The girl’s father had requested that the post-mortem be conducted in a hospital supervised and controlled by the Union government.

The police was also directed by the court to add relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to the case and transfer the records to the special POCSO court in Baruipur.

“This court, prima facie, is of the opinion, that at the initial stage of investigation prior to the post-mortem examination having been conducted, the inquest report suggest acts of sexual offences being committed upon the person of the deceased, so appropriate provisions of law under relevant statutes should have been incorporated by the investigating agency,” the Calcutta High Court order on Sunday said.

Published - October 07, 2024 10:07 pm IST

Related Topics

West Bengal / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.