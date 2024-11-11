West Bengal bypolls: EC show cause to State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar for remarks against national emblem

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday (November 11, 2024) issued a show cause notice to West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar for his alleged remarks on the national emblem and the West Bengal police.

He has been asked to furnish his response by 8 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 11).

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had approached the poll panel seeking action against the BJP leader for his remarks made during a public meeting in Taldangra Assembly seat going for a bypoll.

The alleged remarks “insulting the national emblem and the State police were made on November 7, the EC said in its notice.