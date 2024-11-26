West Bengal BJP urges Bangladesh government to release arrested Hindu monk

Demanding the release of the Hindu monk arrested in Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das, the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) held protests outside the State Assembly and announced that party MLAs would lay siege outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Wednesday (November 27, 2024).

The Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, and other BJP MLAs, held posters demanding the release of the arrested Hindu leader and shouted slogans outside the premises of the State Assembly.

“I have sought time from the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata at 3 p.m. on Wednesday (November 27, 2024). All BJP MLAs will go there. Whether we get any response from them or not, we will stage a march to the Deputy High Commission and gherao it,” Mr. Adhikari said.

The BJP leader added that he would join another march organised by the Hindu Jagaran Manch from Sealdah to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission on Thursday (November 28, 2024).

Mr. Adhikari said that if Mr. Das was not released by Sunday (November 24, 2024), then the BJP MLA from Bongaon would stage a demonstration at the International Check Post at Petrapole along the India-Bangladesh border in North 24 Parganas.

The State BJP unit issued a press statement on Tuesday (November 26, 2024), urging the Bangladesh government to immediately release Mr. Das. “All the false cases against him should be withdrawn, protection should be given to Hindu and Hindu temples in Bangladesh and to ensure that minorities do not flee the country,” the press statement signed by West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), which is headquartered at Mayapur in West Bengal, issued a press statement urging “the Government of India to take immediate steps and speak to the Government of Bangladesh” on the issue.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement expressed “deep concern” over the arrest and denial of bail to Mr. Das.

Mr. Das, who leads the Pundarik Dham in Chittagong, and is associated with ISKCON in Bangladesh, was arrested in Dhaka on Monday (November 25, 2024). He is also the spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

Protests have erupted in the neighbouring country after the arrest of the prominent Hindu monk who is believed to have a large following in Bangladesh.